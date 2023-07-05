Judge blocks Biden officials from contacting tech companies in GOP victory

US President Joe Biden answers questions after announcing that the United States will be releasing a record amount of oil from the US strategic oil reserves to help bring down the cost of oil in the South Court Auditorium, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2022. AFP/File

A judge in Louisiana has issued a ruling restricting certain branches of the Biden administration from communicating with social media platforms regarding content moderation.

Judge Terry A. Doughty of the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana has prohibited agencies like the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services from flagging social media posts and accounts, with exceptions for national security threats and criminal activity, according to the USA Today. The decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general from Louisiana and Missouri, who allege that government officials colluded with social media platforms to silence conservative voices, including posts about the COVID pandemic and Hunter Biden's laptop.

In their court filings, the attorneys general argue that these actions represent "the most egregious violations of the First Amendment in the history of the United States of America." The lawsuit claims that the government, under the pretext of combating misinformation, conspired with social media companies to suppress conservative viewpoints. The plaintiffs contend that this infringes upon Americans' constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression.

A White House official said that the Justice Department is currently reviewing the court's injunction and assessing its options. The official underscored the administration's commitment to public health and safety, saying, "This administration has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections. Our consistent view remains that social media platforms have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects their platforms are having on the American people, but make independent choices about the information they present."

Judge Doughty's injunction highlights the evidence presented by Louisiana and Missouri, revealing what the judge calls a "massive effort" by the defendants, including federal agencies and the White House, to suppress speech based on its content. It is important to note that this injunction does not represent a final ruling on the matter.

Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram, have chosen not to comment on the ruling. Twitter, on the other hand, responded with an automated emoji.