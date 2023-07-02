Prince Harry keeps the ‘broken-from-overuse alarm bell at Buckingham Palace’ ringing

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for keeping the “broken-from-overuse alarm bell at Buckingham Palace ringing aloud.



This claim and accusation have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to the Courier Mail, “He was there to indulge in his two favourite pastimes – giving Fleet Street a good kicking and launching a fresh, bruising PR assault on the royal family.”



“And for that reason the by now probably-broken-from-overuse alarm bell at Buckingham Palace should be ringing loudly.”

This comes in light of his decision to fly nearly 10 and a half hours to make sure that the world’s attention sits squarely on his privacy case.

“If ever there was a moment that King Charles might consider adding a large belt of whiskey to his usual calming tisane of mugwort then it’s now,” Ms Elser added before concluding.