Cheryl goes on luxurious getaway for 40th birthday

Cheryl decided to forego a major birthday party as she instead opted for a lavish getaway for her 40th birthday. She chose to go for a “fire feast” with her closest friends at the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

The starting price for a three-bedroom holiday house in the area comes up to a whopping £1,299 per night. She gave her three million Instagram followers a look at her time away as she roasted a marshmallow and took full advantage of a champagne bar.

She was also treated to a vehicle filled to the brim with every luxurious item she could dream of, including drinks on ice and white dressing gowns. She looked as trendy as ever as she donned a cropped pink top paired with high-waisted green bottoms.

She accessorized with white shades and a fedora to shield herself from the sun as she was spotted taking her dog for a walk alongside the river. The group then made its way to the forest where they enjoyed a meal in a teepee gorgeously decorated with flowers.

Their meals consisted of steaks which were cooked over an open fire and toasted marshmallows for their dessert. They were then taken away by cars driven by chauffeurs as they were seemingly guided to more comfortable accommodations for the night.