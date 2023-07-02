Emma Watson shares rare selfie flaunting her summer style on Instagram

Emma Watson took to her Instagram Stories on Friday night treating her fans to a rare selfie.

The renowned movie star gave a glimpse of her summer fashion in the picture, which appears to have been taken outdoors in a lush green park.

In the shot, Watson can be seen donning a stylish terracotta-colored suede jacket adorned with silver hardware snaps, elegantly paired with a khaki knit turtleneck.

The Little Women actress accessorized her ensemble with a wide-brimmed brown hat and a set of thick gold hoop earrings, adding a touch of flair to her look.

Her honey-blonde hair cascaded down in beautiful beach-y waves around her shoulders. Notably, she placed a horse emoji over one of the pockets on her jacket, perhaps showcasing her affinity for these majestic animals.

Prior to this, she had shared an endearing video clip featuring adorable otters.

Back in April, the talented actress celebrated her 33rd birthday by sharing some more professional photos. On this occasion, she opened up a bit more than usual, offering a few comments on her private life to mark the special day.



