'Barbie' surpasses 'Mission Impossible', 'Oppenheimer' as most anticipated movie in July

Barbie, the upcoming fantasy-comedy film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is generating significant anticipation for its release in July.

According to Whip Media's latest viewer data from TV Time, Barbie has emerged as the most eagerly awaited movie of the month, despite facing tough competition at the box office. Notably, it is set to premiere on the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb.

While both movies have garnered attention, Tom Cruise's return in the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, titled Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, ranks as the second most-anticipated film, with Oppenheimer landing in third place.

Returning to Barbie, Whip Media's data reveals that a significant portion of its pre-release following consists of women, accounting for 60.8% of its followers. The film also appeals to a younger audience, with 25% of its followers being 24 or younger. The 25-29 age group represents the second-largest segment, comprising approximately 18% of the film's pre-release followers.