Anthony Mackie on working with Harrison Ford for Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie has recently spoken up about his working experience with Harrison Ford for his new movie, Captain America: Brave New World.
In a new interview with Inverse, Mackie revealed he was nervous to shoot with Ford on their first day.
“The first day was so intimidating,” said Mackie.
Recalling his first day shoot experience, Mackie confessed, “I was so nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison Ford.”
“There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy,” stated the 44-year-old.
Gushing over Ford, Mackie further said, “He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.’”
“We spent a good bit of time together,” remarked Mackie.
While discussing about their characters in the movie, Mackie added, “Ross (Ford) and Cap (himself) have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”
Meanwhile, details have not been shared by Marvel about the upcoming movie, it is reported that Ford will play the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who is shown as the President of the United States.
