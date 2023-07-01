Steve Carell recalls Alan Arkin once gave him business card that said: ‘owns own tux’

Following the exclusive confirmation by his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony to PEOPLE of the death of the 89-year-old Academy Award and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Arkin, Steve Carell reminisced about his initial meeting with the departed actor.

"When I first met Alan, he gave me a business card," he told PEOPLE. "It said ‘Alan Arkin: Actor Director, Musician. Can drive stick shift. Owns own tux.’ He was my idol, my friend, and I loved him."

Although Steve Carell and Alan Arkin co-starred in The Incredible Burt Wonderstone in 2013, Arkin's fans may recall that he first acted alongside the comedian in the 2006 dramedy Little Miss Sunshine, which depicted a dysfunctional family's road trip.

Arkin portrayed Edwin Hoover, the family's grandfather, and his performance earned him his sole Academy Award.

Arkin’s death was announced by his sons in a statement to PEOPLE, "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," they said. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Little Miss Sunshine co-star Abigail Breslin also paid tribute to the actor, saying, “Alan Arkin was one of the most kindest, gentlest and hilarious actors I ever worked with.”

“We may not have been related in real life but he will always be Grandpa in my heart, I send my deepest sympathies to his wife Suzanne and his family.”



