Steve Carell recalls Alan Arkin once gave him business card that said: ‘owns own tux’

Following the exclusive confirmation by his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony to PEOPLE of the death of the 89-year-old Academy Award and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Arkin, Steve Carell reminisced about his initial meeting with the departed actor.
"When I first met Alan, he gave me a business card," he told PEOPLE. "It said ‘Alan Arkin: Actor Director, Musician. Can drive stick shift. Owns own tux.’ He was my idol, my friend, and I loved him."
Although Steve Carell and Alan Arkin co-starred in The Incredible Burt Wonderstone in 2013, Arkin's fans may recall that he first acted alongside the comedian in the 2006 dramedy Little Miss Sunshine, which depicted a dysfunctional family's road trip.
Arkin portrayed Edwin Hoover, the family's grandfather, and his performance earned him his sole Academy Award.
Arkin’s death was announced by his sons in a statement to PEOPLE, "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," they said. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."
Little Miss Sunshine co-star Abigail Breslin also paid tribute to the actor, saying, “Alan Arkin was one of the most kindest, gentlest and hilarious actors I ever worked with.”
“We may not have been related in real life but he will always be Grandpa in my heart, I send my deepest sympathies to his wife Suzanne and his family.”
"Cruel Summer", song from Taylor Swift’s 2019 LP "Lover", was her "pride and joy" and her "favourite"
Although Gunn has skipped the event before, his absence this year will be more notable
Tom Cruise talks about riskiest scene in seventh installment of Mission Impossible movie
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle wanted to be "queen bee", an expert has claimed
Zoe Saldana discusses her character in her husband’s directed movie
Maddie Ziegler explains her relationship with Sia and what she meant to her