 
close
Sunday July 02, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Steve Carell recalls Alan Arkin once gave him business card that said: ‘owns own tux’

Steve Carell recalls funny business card the late Alan Arkin once gave him

By Web Desk
July 01, 2023

Following the exclusive confirmation by his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony to PEOPLE of the death of the 89-year-old Academy Award and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Arkin, Steve Carell reminisced about his initial meeting with the departed actor.

"When I first met Alan, he gave me a business card," he told PEOPLE. "It said ‘Alan Arkin: Actor Director, Musician. Can drive stick shift. Owns own tux.’ He was my idol, my friend, and I loved him."

Although Steve Carell and Alan Arkin co-starred in The Incredible Burt Wonderstone in 2013, Arkin's fans may recall that he first acted alongside the comedian in the 2006 dramedy Little Miss Sunshine, which depicted a dysfunctional family's road trip. 

Arkin portrayed Edwin Hoover, the family's grandfather, and his performance earned him his sole Academy Award.

Arkin’s death was announced by his sons in a statement to PEOPLE, "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," they said. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Little Miss Sunshine co-star Abigail Breslin also paid tribute to the actor, saying, “Alan Arkin was one of the most kindest, gentlest and hilarious actors I ever worked with.”

“We may not have been related in real life but he will always be Grandpa in my heart, I send my deepest sympathies to his wife Suzanne and his family.”