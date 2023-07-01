Allan Border reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis after seven years of silence. AFP/File

Former Australia cricket captain Allan Border has disclosed that he has been battling Parkinson's disease for the past seven years.

The 67-year-old, who led his country in a record 93 Test matches, had chosen to keep his diagnosis private until now. Border's revelation sheds light on his personal struggle with the illness and his determination to face it with courage and resilience.



"I'm a pretty private person and I didn't want people to feel sorry for me, sort of thing," Border explained. "Whether people care, you don't know. But I know there'll come a day when people will notice."

Known for his strong and stoic nature on the cricket field, Border has decided to share his journey with Parkinson's disease in the hope of raising awareness and providing support to others facing similar challenges.

The former skipper, who played 156 Tests and 273 ODIs, is widely celebrated for leading Australia to victory in the 1987 World Cup and securing three Ashes series wins between 1989 and 1993. Border's illustrious career was marked by his exceptional batting prowess, which saw him score 27 centuries and 63 half-centuries in Tests.

Reflecting on his diagnosis, Border expressed a sense of acceptance and gratitude, saying, "I get the feeling I'm a hell of a lot better off than most. At the moment, I'm not scared, not about the immediate future anyway. If I make 80, that'll be a miracle." Despite the challenges posed by Parkinson's, Border remains optimistic and cherishes every moment.

Having initially confided in only one person about his condition—his former teammate Dean Jones, who tragically passed away in 2020—Border decided it was time to share his journey with the wider public. A recent conversation with a friend prompted him to acknowledge that his symptoms were becoming noticeable to those close to him. With a desire to break the silence, Border hopes his disclosure will not only offer support but also encourage others to seek help and understanding.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement and causes symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and balance problems. While there is no cure, treatment options are available to manage the symptoms and improve the quality of life for those affected.