Kunal Khemu believes 'ZNMD' , 'Dil Chahta Hai' were not relatebale movies

Kunal Khemu reveals 'he wants to make films that are relatable to common people'

Kunal Khemu has the opinion that films Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai were not relatable movies.

While talking to Chalchitra Talks, Kunal said that he could not relate to road films. While making this statement, he quoted examples of Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai.

However, he also thinks that both films are aspirational.

"Dil Chahta Hai and ZNMD were aspirational. I really liked them but couldn't relate to them”, said Kunal.

He stated: “I'd never been to Barcelona. The characters were rich brats. They come of age in places like Melbourne. How would we, who are from Mira Road, know anything about that?”

The Golmaal Again actor went on to say: “They have a completely different agenda. They find realization about life while scuba diving. We've never done scuba diving. If I showed my mother the Tomatina Festival, she'd lose it and ask why so many tomatoes were wasted."

To conclude, the 44-year-old actor revealed that he wants to make films that are relatable to people, reports Pinkvilla.

"Jokes apart. I mean you understood the thing. But you feel these characters have everything. Then I understood that money can't buy happiness.”

“But I had to represent people like me on screen so that there's relatability. This got too aspirational. So my pitch to the producers of those films for my film was ‘Mere jaise logon ka kya? Unke liye ye picture hai’."