'Coolie No. 1' actor Govinda calls Madhuri Dixit his 'favourite co-star'

Veteran actor Govinda revealed Madhuri Dixit is his favourite co-stars of all time.

In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Govinda also spoke about his feelings for Madhuri and praised his co-stars, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla.

During the interview, the Partner actor and his wife, Sunita Ahuja played a rapid-fire round. In one of the questions, Sunita was asked to guess her husband’s favourite co-actor. She immediately took Madhuri’s name without having any second thoughts.

Meanwhile, Govinda also wrote her and Rekha’s names. In a statement, he confessed: “Had Sunita not been there, I would have definitely hit on Madhuri", reports News 18.

His wife, in response, said: “I would have not known him also that time.”

However, Govinda’s on-screen chemistry with Karisma and Raveena was always praised, but his personal favorite co-star was the Devdas actress.

The duo has worked together in many films namely, Izzatdar, Maha-Sangram, Paap Ka Ant and many more.

Govinda, 59, also praised Raveena, Karisma and Juhi, said: “Kitne saal ka career hai in logon ka. And they are so beautiful and someone who is beautiful from inside, never run out of beauty. If you see, these people are the same as they were before.”