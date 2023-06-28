Britney Spears’ husband appears in her new Instagram video

The 41-year-old singer showed off her toned figure in a yellow crop top and white bottoms

Britney Spears’s husband Sam Asghari made an appearance in her latest Instagram video as the two enjoyed their time together. The 41-year-old singer showed off her toned figure in a yellow crop top and white bottoms.

Although she usually tends to go solo in her frequent Instagram videos, this time Sam chose to join in as he slipped in front of the camera and flashed a smile. Britney looked as comfortable as ever as she flipped her hair and pouted at the camera while Return To Innocence by Enigma played in the background.

She contrasted her tanned skin with the bright yellow lace top along with her figure-hugging white shorts and brown heels. She wore her hair loose as it flowed over her shoulder and donned her usual dramatic eyeliner.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Sam, who is an American-Iranian model, decided to go for a laid-back getup as he donned a blue t-shirt, and black shorts with a cap.

Not long before this video, Britney posted two others within an eight-hour period as she enjoys a vacation at an unknown location with her spouse. In one of the other videos, she switched out her yellow top for a white crop top as she played along to Push It from Salt-N-Pepa.