World leaders extend wishes to Muslims on Eid ul Adha

As Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other countries celebrate Eidul Adha, marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage today (Wednesday), leaders across the globe have extended their wishes to the faithfuls on the occassion.



Eidul Adha falls on the 10th of Zilhaj — the last Islamic month — when the Muslims offer animals such as goats, sheep, and cows as sacrifice for the sake of Allah. The festival mark Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah.

Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended well wishes to the Muslims celebrating the festival and who have performed the Hajj pilgrimage.

"Wishing all Muslims a blessed Eid al-Adha filled with celebration, community, and service to others. We also extend well wishes to those participating in the Hajj pilgrimage. Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor," the top US diplomat wrote on Twitter.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered his best wishes to the Muslims on the occasion.

"Best wishes to all celebrating #EidAlAdha. At a time of division and conflict, let’s draw inspiration from the values of compassion and solidarity that inspire this celebration. Eid Mubarak," the UN chief wrote on Twitter.

Scotland's First Minister Hamza Yousuf also wished the Muslims in the country and around the world a happy Eid.

"For Muslims all over the globe, it is an important time to reiterate the values of devotion, thanksgiving and charity. Eid Mubarak," the Pakistani-origin Scottish leader wrote.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished the Muslims in his country and all over the world, reassuring freedom for everyone to practice their faith without fear.

“As families and friends across the country come together to pray, share meals, and share food with those in need, we can all be inspired by the values of sacrifice, compassion, and charity demonstrated by Muslim communities in Canada each and every day."

He also reiterated the pledge on the Canadian government's behalf to stand against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms, supported by the ongoing efforts of the country's first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby.

“We reaffirm that everyone in Canada and around the world should be free to practise their faith without fear. Together, we can build a Canada where everyone feels safe and respected," he said while wishing the Muslims on his and his family's behalf.