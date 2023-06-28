'Secret Invasion' sheds light on Nick Fury's dustiness and advancing age

Former S.H.I.E.L.D director Nick Fury takes on a new version in Secret Invasion, an espionage thriller series.

Nick has finally got his show. The show dives deeper into the character of Nick Fury, and his advancing age is also receiving a significant amount of attention.

Even his close friends and allies are calling out his 'dustiness'.

The latest opinion about the show comes from Nick himself which is being played by Samuel L Jackson, who thinks that Nick is old and tired.

He said, "He’s been up there on S.A.B.E.R for years and is kind of incognito. He’s not sure of his footing anymore."

According to Samuel, he has ghosted a lot of people, and he won’t be coming back down to earth willingly.

The main character of Secret Invasion is Nick Fury, who doesn't have any superpowers. His brain and will were his power, but now he's a tired old man, reports Mid-day.

Samuel expressed his delight on being the lead in the show.

He said, "It’s great to go behind the curtain and make discoveries about Nick’s life."

Along with Samuel L. Jackson, the show stars Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Coleman.

Secret Invasion is directed by Ali Selim and is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.