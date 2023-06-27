Meghan mocked after woman with royal connection secures Dior deal and directs Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle has been urged to learn from Beatrice Borromeo who not only secured a deal with Dior but has also managed to direct a documentary for Netflix.

The Duchess' critics are mocking her days before Netflix releases a 3-episode documentary series directed by the member of a model with connection to a European royal family.

The director of documentary, Beatrice Borromeo, is herself a member of Monaco's ruling family. She is also an ambassador of Dior, a fashion house which recently denied reports that it is signing a deal with Meghan Markle.

Beatrice is the daughter-in-law of Princess Caroline of Hanover, and her husband is the nephew of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

The Netflix series titled He Principle will return to the homicide committed by Prince Victor-Emmanuel of Savoy, only son of King Humbert II of Italy and current pretender to the Italian throne, in 1978 in Cavallo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and her husband recently appeared in a Netflix documentary "Meghan & Harry".

Netflix said "Harry &Meghan" was its biggest documentary debut.

Although the streaming giant recently said that it will continue to work with the couple on a number of projects, Meghan's critics insist she is a talentless woman who uses her royal connection to make money.

Days before Netflix releases the documentary, Meghan Markle's critics are asking her to "learn something" from Beatrice who has not only secured a deal with Dior, but has also come up with Netflix documentary which people are "eager" to watch.