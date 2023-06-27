Hwasa from K-pop group MAMAMOO in talks to partner with P Nation

The report comes after it was confirmed that she’ll be leaving her current agency RBW

Hwasa from the K-pop group MAMAMOO is in talks to join the agency formed by Gangnam Style singer PSY, P Nation. The report comes after it was confirmed that she’ll be leaving her current agency RBW.



The news outlet Xportsnews reported on June 27th that she would be signing an exclusive contract with the company. P Nation then responded to the report, stating:

“A contract with Hwasa has not been confirmed. It is currently under discussion.”

Hwasa’s contact with RBW will officially come to an end towards the end of June. The agency’s statement on the matter can be found below:

“Hello, this is RBW.

First of all, we sincerely thank everyone who love and support our agency’s artist MAMAMOO.

We inform you that our exclusive contract with Hwasa, who we have worked together with until now, recently expired. After careful discussion with Hwasa, we mutually decided to wrap up our beautiful journey together.

We will continue to provide our full support so that MAMAMOO-like activities can continue individually and together by MOOMOO’s sides.

We sincerely express deep gratitude to Hwasa who has shared joys and sorrows together with us for a long time, and please send much support and encouragement to Hwasa who will continue activities in diverse fields.

Thank you.”