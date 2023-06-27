Real reason why Selena Gomez purged her ‘following’ list on Instagram

Selena Gomez raised many eyebrows after she unfollowed a bunch of famous names on Instagram, including rumoured flamed Zayn Malik, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Zendaya.

While the move may have alluded to a feud with these celebrities, but a source revealed that this is not the case.

“There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed,” a source close to Gomez told People Magazine on Monday, June 26th, 2023.

Among the many celebs that went off from the Only Murders in the Building star’s ‘Following’ list on IG, many fans claim that Gomez had originally unfollowed Dua Lipa as well. However, as of now, Gomez is still following the Levitating singer.

It’s not yet known what sparked Gomez’s social media purge.

However, it may be connected to the rumoured romance between Gomez and Malik which surfaced earlier this year.

In March, rumours began circulating that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and Malik, both 30, were dating, but the romance was never confirmed.

However, the Same Old Love singer seemingly addressed the speculation herself earlier this month when she posted a TikTok video declaring that she is, in fact, single.

As for the Hadid sisters, the musician and actress, 30, gushed over her “girl crush” on Bella, 26, in February when she tried out a filter inspired by the model.

Meanwhile, Gigi, 28, had an on-and-off romance with the former One Direction member for nearly six years and the two share two-year-old daughter, Khai.

Moreover, Gomez has been open about her complicated relationship with social media. In an interview with Variety in February, she talked about receiving negative comments, “I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety… I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.