Ultramarathon runner sets astounding new time record at 100-mile race.—trailrunnermag

In an extraordinary display of endurance and skill, ultramarathon runner Courtney Dauwalter shattered the women's course record at the Western States 100-mile race held in California. Dauwalter's exceptional performance surpassed the previous record by a staggering margin of over an hour. Completing the challenging course in an impressive time of 15 hours, 29 minutes, and 34 seconds, she left her mark on the world's oldest 100-mile race, which was first established in 1974.

During the final 20 miles of the race, Dauwalter found herself delving deep into the "pain cave," remaining focused on every step and second, while continually urging her legs to carry her forward. "I just kept asking [my legs] to do one more mile for me and they kept responding, so I was very thankful for that," she shared with iRunFar.

This year's Western States 100 enjoyed the advantage of cooler weather, contributing to faster times overall. The race commenced in the early hours of Saturday morning in Olympic Valley, California. As runners made their way along the course, they encountered sections covered in snow before descending into an area that had been ravaged by the Mosquito Fire the previous year, leaving it devoid of shade.

Running alongside American athlete Katie Schide, Dauwalter began pulling ahead around the 30-mile mark, steadily closing in on Ellie Greenwood's course record. The Californian trails posed significant challenges, involving approximately 18,000 feet of ascent and nearly 23,000 feet of descent. The race concluded on a high school running track in Auburn, located in Placer County.

As Dauwalter reached the track, a surge of disbelief swept over her. "I couldn't believe when the track suddenly showed up and you make that turn, I was like: We did it! We're here!" It was a pivotal moment when she allowed herself to acknowledge the completion of the race and the impending relief of ceasing movement.

Dauwalter, set to defend her title at the Hardrock 100 in Colorado in three weeks' time, had previously triumphed in the Western States 100 in 2018. However, this year, she outdid herself, completing the race nearly two hours faster than her previous victory. Katie Schide secured second place, crossing the finish line in 16 hours, 43 minutes, and 45 seconds, also surpassing Greenwood's previous course record.

In the men's event, Tom Evans from the United Kingdom emerged as the winner, clocking an impressive time of 14 hours, 40 minutes, and 22 seconds, making it the fourth-fastest time ever recorded in the race's history.