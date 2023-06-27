Scotland mourns loss of legendary football manager Craig Brown.—Twitter@Goal

Craig Brown, a revered figure in football management who led Scotland to the World Cup finals, has sadly passed away at the age of 82. Serving as Scotland's longest-serving manager, Brown oversaw 71 matches from 1993 to 2001, successfully guiding the team to qualify for both Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.

In addition to his managerial role, Brown contributed to the coaching staff during the 1986 and 1990 World Cups. Prior to his stint with the national team, he managed Preston North End and Motherwell before concluding his managerial career at Aberdeen in 2013. After retiring from coaching, Brown assumed a board position at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack acknowledged Brown's immense impact, stating, "Since 2010, Craig performed the roles of manager, director, and ambassador. He was a friend to all of us at the club and a mentor and confidante to many. He was universally loved, not only for his effectiveness but also as a gentleman who cherished his family, friends, and football."

In recognition of his contributions to the sport, Brown received a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in 1999 for his services to football. His journey in coaching began at Clyde, where he spent nine years as the manager starting in 1977 while working as a primary school headteacher. Brown's success as a youth-level coach for Scotland led to an invitation to join Alex Ferguson's coaching team for the 1986 World Cup.

He later served as Andy Roxburgh's assistant, participating in the 1990 World Cup and Euro 92 finals. Reflecting on their long-standing friendship, Ferguson praised Brown as a "thoroughly wonderful man," emphasising their shared experiences since their time together in the Scotland schools team during the 1957/58 season.

Taking charge after Roxburgh, Brown navigated Scotland through a challenging period when the team failed to qualify for five consecutive World Cups. Under his leadership, Scotland achieved notable victories over Germany and England. In the qualifying campaign for the 1998 World Cup, the team encountered an unusual situation when their match against Estonia was abandoned due to Estonia's protest against a late change in the kick-off time. Nevertheless, Brown's Scotland secured qualification and faced Brazil in the opening match of the tournament, narrowly losing 2-1 in Paris.

Current Scotland manager Steve Clarke paid tribute to Brown's accomplishments, stating, "Craig led the way in bringing sustained qualification to the men's national team, first as assistant to Andy Roxburgh and then in his own right." Clarke acknowledged Brown's deep understanding of the game and expressed his pride in following in his footsteps by guiding Scotland back to a major tournament. The loss of Craig Brown, an iconic and influential figure in Scottish football, is mourned by the entire football community. He will be remembered for his exceptional achievements and his amiable nature both on and off the field.