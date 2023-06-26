Prince Harry’s ‘past is clearly painful for him but he remains trapped by it’

Experts believe Prince Harry will always manage to find himself ‘trapped’ in the pain of his childhood trauma.

The chief executive of PR agency Rhizome Media, Jack Izzard, made these admissions.

According to the Daily Mail, Mr Izzard believes, “Harry's past is clearly painful for him but he remains trapped by it.”

But “It's still the only topic he can find an audience for,” and “this won't last forever and he needs to find a new focus or risk fading into ex-royal irrelevance.”

But “Meghan's prospects are brighter” and “there’s talk that another platform could pick up the Archetypes podcast, and she always has her acting career to fall back on.”

“The couple live a short drive from Hollywood and Meghan's profile should make her an attractive target for casting directors.”

“However, it's unclear how ready she is to speak a scriptwriter's dialogue rather than her truth, and she should expect supporting rather than starring roles initially.”

“Failing that there are rumours that she is set to relaunch her lifestyle blog The Tig, which she shut down shortly before her engagement to Harry.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “With smart marketing that could be turned into a wellness brand along the lines of the hugely successful Goop, run by her Montecito neighbour Gwyneth Paltrow.'”