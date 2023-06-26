Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘staring their undoing in the face’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may have ‘very well met their match’ in Hollywood, and it may become their undoing.

These revelations and insights have been shared by brand and culture expert Nick Ede.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, he started everything off by hypothesizing a potential social media revival.

“'I think that for Meghan and Harry it's been noted that it's time to stop exploring their relationship with the royal family and time to build a brand that is credible and has longevity,” he said.

Mainly because Mr Ede believes, “If you look at the long list of power players in the world of celebrity it's time for them to emulate the success of The Beckhams, The Kardashians, Rihanna, Gwyneth, Jlo etc.”

But he also questioned the couple’s chances and asked, “Can they do it?” because “I’m not entirely sure as the above all have talent and have worked tirelessly to get to where they are. Meghan and Harry haven't and this may be their undoing.”

“Their compassion and passion for change is entirely genuine and is a driving force for them but will people buy into their brands? The jury's out!”

He also added, “I think that it's a smart move to work with (Hollywood talent agency) WME to shape who they both are moving forward and to develop a strategy that builds them as team players with positive attitudes who care and also want people to have a glimpse into their life's and who will ultimately buy into their lives too.”

Its entirely possible that “Meghan's Tig could be the new Poosh or Goop and I think once they activate their social media and start to communicate with their fans like Victoria Beckham does so well then they can be a force to be reckoned with.”

“Their lifestyle is expensive to maintain so I'm sure there will be a lot of brand deals they will be looking for which are based around fashion, beauty and lifestyle where big money can be made quickly.”