Tom Schwartz opens up about 'volatility and fear' for upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz expressed his fear towards the start of the new season amidst the drama following his best friend Tom Sandoval's affairs with Raquel Levis.

While promoting his new Fox series Stars on Mars, Schwartz in a conversation with US Weekly said, “We are volatile and we have been through a lot. That’s why I am a little terrified whenever we start a new season.”

The 40-year-old star revealed that he never argued with anyone outside of the show.

He added, “We have been through trials and tribulation, we have been through a lot but it comes from a place of love.”

He was also “grateful” to be part of the series that has spent more than a decade on air amidst expressing his fears of the camera picking back up for a new season.

Schwartz previously faced backlash after revealing that he knew about Tom Sandoval’s affair but didn’t expose the secret to Tom’s girlfriend Ariana Madix.

He also made headlines when asked for compassion and empathy for his best friend, Tom Sandoval.

Schwartz has a different plan of attack for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules to deal with the group’s drama.

“I feel like I’ll be a little more stoic moving forward, Maybe I waffled a little bit at the beginning of [Scandoval],” he told US Weekly on Friday. “I retreated within.”

Schwartz announced his break from Tom Sandoval after the season 10 reunion. The break is due to facing scrutiny over his friend’s actions.

Stars on Mars airs on Fox Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Hulu the following day.