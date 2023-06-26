Kate Middleton used late Queen’s infamous ‘sartorial tricks’ for Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton looked radiant in red as she made her debut as the Princess of Wales at the Royal Ascot last week.

The Princess had stepped out for the races in Berkshire in a brilliant red tea-length dress with a draped V-neckline and slightly puffed long sleeves by Alexander McQueen.

Her bold choice of colour made her instantly recognisable among the thousands of attendees at the event, which resonated with a similar move that the late Queen Elizabeth II made, according to royal fashion expert Christine Ross.

In an interview with Newsweek, Ross shared that Kate “seems to be employing one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s sartorial tricks, wearing head-to-toe bold colours in order to be seen more easily.”

She added, “By wearing bright colours, even the furthest seats can say they caught a glimpse of the Princess of Wales. This was a powerful tool used by Queen Elizabeth II, and this shows that both women know the power of their fashion choices.”

Kate opted for her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen for the dress and chose Philip Treacy for the hat.

“Alexander McQueen and Philip Treacy are both trusted designers for the princess, creating some of her most iconic and most regal looks,” Ross explained. “This red dress follows the lines of other classic styles we’ve seen, with the added interest of a voluminous long sleeve.”

Another fashion expert noticed Kate’s changing bolder sense of style after King Charles ascended to the throne, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

Bethan Holt, Fashion News and Features Director of The Daily Telegraph, even said it feels like a whole new mindset.

“I think this is her power moment — she’s easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she’s had in such a beautiful way,” the style editor previously told People Magazine. “She’s got this big new title, and she’s dressing for that job.”