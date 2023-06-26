Ariana Madix over the moon as friends shower love on 38th birthday

Tom Sandoval wish to her estranged ex Ariana Madix birthday remained unknown

Ariana Madix faced a horrible past few months, no thanks to Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with Raquel Leviss.

But slowly, the sadness came to fade as the reality star celebrated her 38th birthday with full fervour.

Highlighting her special day with snippets, Madix took to Instagram Story and shared her tour to "a little bday @facegym sesh with" her boo Daniel Wai and pal Logan Cochran.

Following the facial workout, the reality star went out on a romantic "date night" at the Orchid Quartet candlelight concert, as her new boyfriend shared a photo of the night on his Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the kindest and most generous woman I know, @arianamadix," he captioned the story with Madix's smiling picture.

Meanwhile, the blonde's close friend Scheana Shay wished the former with her style.

"HBD to my Queen who was born ------ COOL! ????," the 38-year-old penned the caption, highlighting Madix's remarks on VPR season 9.

"I love you!" Madix shared love back in the comments.

Katie Maloney also wished Madizx a warm birthday tribute, "Happy birthday to this magical being @arianamadix!!" Maloney, 36, wrote over the photo.