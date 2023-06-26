Paul Mescal new gym video sends internet on a thirst trap ride

Paul Mescal is bulking up for 'Gladiator 2'

Gladiator sequel development is in full swing, and so does the lead star Paul Mescal's muscle buildup.

The young actor has shared tidbits of his working out, which went viral on the internet, where he was seen boasting his ripped physique while curling dumbbells.

Fans took to social media to swoon over the 27-year-old bulky shape.

"No reaction. Speechless. Kinda shocked!" one fan commented.

"Oh, he's getting BUFF; we love to see it," another added.

"SWEET JAYSUS," a third wrote.

Earlier, Mescal said he did not find talks around his bulking up interesting.

"With films like this and superhero films, there is sometimes a focus on that, which I don't find that interesting,' he said earlier this year. 'Of course, there's a physical robustness required for the character, but past that, I'm not interested," the actor told THR.