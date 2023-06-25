Christopher Nolan elaborates on Inception ending after 13 years

Christopher Nolan has recently elaborated on Inception ending after 13 years.



In a new interview with Wired, Nolan revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the 2013 movie Dom Cobb ended up with his kids.

“I mean, the end of Inception, it is exactly that. There is a nihilistic view of that ending, right?” said the movie-maker.

He continued, “But also, he has moved on and is with his kids.”

“The ambiguity is not an emotional ambiguity. It's an intellectual one for the audience,” explained the creator.

Nolan also pointed out that his new thriller, Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy, has a connection with the Inception ending.

“It is funny, I think there is an interesting relationship between the endings of Inception and Oppenheimer to be explored,” stated the director.

Nolan added, “Oppenheimer has got a complicated ending. Complicated feelings.”

Meanwhile, the director held back from revealing more details about the project.