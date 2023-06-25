Jamie Foxx’s Hollywood career in trouble amid recovery from mysterious health scare

Jamie Foxx has been causing a wave of concern amid his Hollywood peers as he is noticeably absent from the public despite getting better from his medical emergency in April.

The Oscar-winning actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, when she revealed that he sustained “a medical complication.”

While she did not disclose the details of the what cause the health emergency but she added that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

At the time of the health scare, Foxx, 55, was in the middle of filming his latest movie for Netflix, Back in Action.

However, reports came in claiming that the Django Unchained actor is been recuperating well. Foxx broke his silence three weeks after his hospitalisation. The Oscar-winning actor acknowledged the love and well wishes he received from his friends and family.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx actor posted on Instagram along with a prayer hands, heart and fox emoji.

Now, Page Six reported that a family member said Foxx is “recovering well,” but also discloses mounting concern inside Hollywood that the silence surrounding him could affect his future career.

The fate of his new Netflix movie Back in Action is also up in the air. The actor has not been seen since before the emergency.

Bruce Heckhard, whose brother Talley Heckhard Talley was raised alongside Foxx, told the outlet, “So far, from what I’m hearing, he’s recovering pretty good, but I’ve not witnessed that myself.”

Heckhard also added that Foxx did not show up to open the basketball court which he gifted to his home town of Terrell, Texas.

Recently, many of his co-stars expressed their concerns as they reveal their attempts going futile to connect with Foxx.

Foxx’s They Cloned Tyrone co-star John Boyega told Entertainment Tonight that he hasn’t been able to connect with Foxx but he will keep trying. “I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!”

Foxx is reportedly known to have been recuperating at a clinic in Chicago that specialises in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation.