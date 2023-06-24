Snoop Dogg leaves fans in fits with meme featuring Sylvester Stallone

Snoop Dogg on Friday left millions of his Instagram followers in fits as he shared a hilarious meme featuring a picture of young Sylvester Stallone.

The funny meme compared the female teachers of the past with the present day teachers.

Almost half a million people liked the meme on Snoop Dogg's Instagram account where he has amassed 80 million followers.

The rapper recently invited Eminem for a breakfast and the Detroit native later thanked him in an Instagram account.

Their fans are convinced that Eminem and Snoop Dogg are working on a song together.