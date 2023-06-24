 
Snoop Dogg leaves fans in fits with meme featuring Sylvester Stallone

The rapper is known for offending some people with his memes

By Web Desk
June 24, 2023
Snoop Dogg on Friday left millions of his Instagram followers in fits as he shared a hilarious meme featuring a picture of young Sylvester Stallone.

The funny meme compared the female teachers of the past with the present day teachers.

Almost half a million people liked the meme on Snoop Dogg's Instagram account where he has amassed 80 million followers.  

The rapper recently invited Eminem for a breakfast and the Detroit native later thanked him in an Instagram account.

Their fans are convinced that Eminem and Snoop Dogg are working on a song together.