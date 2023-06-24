Cindy Crawford shows off iconic swimwear photoshoots

Cindy Crawford stunned on her Instagram as she shared a throwback reel showcasing her past swimwear photoshoots. The 57-year-old model captioned the reel “Suited up for summer” followed by an emoji of a bikini and a sun.
The now mother of two initially rose to prominence in the fashion industry back in the 1980s and soon became a global icon. In the reel, she can be seen donning a fitted yellow one-piece swimsuit which she wore back in 1990. A silver zipper detailing is featured at the front and lowered a little for a seductive look.
She also included a few images from her swimsuit calendar from 1993 which show her donning a white one-piece swimsuit with a heart-shaped American flag embroidered at the front.
She looked stunning in a bold red swimsuit as well as a polka dot piece which she wore while running around the beach. She also included a snap of herself looking gorgeous in a brown one-piece that showed off her toned figure with a cutout.
To end the reel, she included shots of herself as she donned a classic black swimsuit as well as a shimmering blue one that perfectly complemented her skin tone.
