Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice after Spotify cut deal

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a sweet advice from a royal expert, who shares her hopes for royal couple’s future.
Royal expert Kinsley Schofield has advised Meghan and Harry to “celebrate” their lives.
Kinsley said, “They’re a beautiful couple. They live in one of the prettiest parts of the world. They’ve got two beautiful children.
“Celebrate your life, be happy. Pursue what makes you happy.”
The Cheat Sheet quoted the royal expert as saying, “I think if we saw more joy and happiness from them, I think public perception might shift. But they’re pretty toxic.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The California-based royal couple received advice from Kinsley after Spotify cancelled deal with them.
In a recent referendum, 87% of the union voted in favor of the agreement
The Sasha Be Flooting scholarship contribution is the fourth time Lizzo has donated on Juneteenth
Kylie Jenner took 5-year-old daughter Stormi to Target for 'mommy and daughter' day at her request
To complete the bold look, she rocked a pair of black leather knee-high boots for the video
Prince William is allegedly awaiting the day his ‘regal parent’ King Charles ‘to pop their clogs’
Drake has launched the poetry book in partnership with his songwriting associate Kenza Samir