Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sweet advice after Spotify cut deal

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a sweet advice from a royal expert, who shares her hopes for royal couple’s future.



Royal expert Kinsley Schofield has advised Meghan and Harry to “celebrate” their lives.

Kinsley said, “They’re a beautiful couple. They live in one of the prettiest parts of the world. They’ve got two beautiful children.

“Celebrate your life, be happy. Pursue what makes you happy.”

The Cheat Sheet quoted the royal expert as saying, “I think if we saw more joy and happiness from them, I think public perception might shift. But they’re pretty toxic.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The California-based royal couple received advice from Kinsley after Spotify cancelled deal with them.