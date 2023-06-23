The Weeknd covers John Lennon's 'Jealous Guy' for 'The Idol'

The Weeknd, known for his involvement in the HBO show "The Idol," has released his rendition of John Lennon's song 'Jealous Guy' from the album "Imagine" (1971).



This release coincides with the upcoming fourth episode of the controversial series. The Canadian musician, who stars as Tedros in the show, co-created it with Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

The cover of 'Jealous Guy' was teased by The Weeknd in April through an Instagram Live snippet and was also performed live in Oslo, Norway.

Originally planning to release a soundtrack album for "The Idol" on June 30th, The Weeknd has instead decided to share tracks from the series on a weekly basis. With the debut episode, he released 'The Lure (Main Theme)' and co-star Lily-Rose Depp's 'World Class Sinner / I'm a Freak.' The second episode featured 'Family,' 'Double Fantasy,' and Mike Dean's 'Devil's Paradise.'

The third episode's soundtrack included 'A Lesser Man,' 'Take Me Back,' and Moses Sumney's 'Get It B4.' Additionally, The Weeknd has released the single 'Popular' from "The Idol." To coincide with the fourth episode, he has released 'One of the Girls' featuring Depp and Blackpink's Jennie, as well as 'Fill the Void' by Depp and Ramsey.