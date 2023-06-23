Sir Elton John to bring ‘special guest' during headline Glastonbury performance

Sir Elton John is treating his fans with a pleasant news!



The pop legend, 75, is set to bring a crossover to life as it appears that Hollywood sensation Taron Egerton will join him on stage for his last UK performance, at Glastonbury, bringing an end to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, The Sun reported

The British actor, 33, - who played Elton in the big screen biopic Rocketman - will be one of the four special guest to join Elton on stage at the iconic annual festival.

A source revealed: 'Elton is going to give the performance of a lifetime at Glastonbury and has lined up some surprises for his fans at Worthy Farm. Taron will be coming out to sing alongside Elton after befriending him while making the film.

'The final plans are being kept a closely guarded secret but rehearsals are taking place and Elton has planned an entirely new set, different from the one on his tour, for the show.'