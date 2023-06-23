Olympian Victoria Pendleton mourns loss of twin brother Alex to brain tumour

Image (Victoria Pendleton Instagram)

Victoria Pendleton's twin brother Alex passed away at the age of 42 after an epic battle with brain tumour on Thursday.

Alex was diagnosed with leukemia when he was a young child. Tragically, his cancer returned after three decades in remission.

“You will be painfully missed by many,” said Victoria while paying tribute to her brother.

She posted a picture with her late twin captioning it, 'Alex Pendleton 24.09.80 - 22.06.23.’

She informed her followers about the sad incident, saying, "You most probably also know my brother if you know me. This morning Alex passed away after a harsh battle with an aggressive brain tumour.”



“Rest in peace my kind, brave twinnie, you will forever be in our hearts. ❤️ #twinner #betterhalfofme #heartbroken #missyou #wewillneverforgetyou.”

Friends and fans quickly paid their condolences on her loss. “I am so sorry Vic, sending you all my love,” commented Cyclist’s friend Ben Fogle.

Dame Kelly said, “I am so sorry to read this Vic. Sending much love to you and your family.”

Alex was pricked by a wild rose thorn that cause blood poisoning at the age of four. After that, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

She also remembered the traumatic days when her twin’s illness suddenly came back.

In 2019, Victoria signed up for the reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after being inspired by her brother’s battle with the disease, reports Daily Mail.

Alex was married to his girlfriend Sarah Jones since 2018, the couple also raised funds for cancer research.