Shannen Doherty all smiles as she steps out since sharing cancer spread to brain

Shannen Doherty stepped outside as she put on a brave face on Thursday in Malibu, California, amid her ongoing cancer battle.
The 52-year-old actress look stunning as she was clad in a dark blue sweater and blue jeans while out for a meal with her mother Rosa after revealing earlier this month that her stage four breast cancer had spread to her brain.
Shannen completed her casual outfit with white sneakers and accessorized with mirrored sunglasses.
The Beverly Hills 90210 revealed the diagnosis earlier this month on Instagram and uploaded a video clip that showed her speaking with a medical professional before going into surgery to have a tumor removed from her head.
'January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified,' she wrote for her roughly 2 million followers.
Shannen in April filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, 48, after 11 years of marriage.
