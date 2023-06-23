Titanic sub tragedy: Dawood family expresses gratitude amid tragic loss

Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani-born businessman, and his 19-year-old son Suleman. BBC

The family of Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani-born businessman, and his 19-year-old son Suleman, released a heartfelt message expressing their profound gratitude to all those involved in the rescue efforts following the tragic accident in the North Atlantic.

The Dawood family, including parents Hussain and Kulsum Dawood, conveyed their sincerest appreciation for the unwavering support they received during this unimaginable loss.

In their statement, the Dawood family expressed their deep appreciation for the tireless efforts made by the rescue teams, saying that the love and support they received provided them with strength during this difficult time. The immense outpouring of condolences and assistance from friends, government officials, and Pakistan's foreign ministry touched the hearts of the grieving family.

While details of the final rites are yet to be announced, the family acknowledged the condolences received from around the world. The news of Shahzada Dawood, who served as the vice-chairman of Engro Corporation, and his son Suleman's fate struck a chord globally, prompting TV stations to interrupt their regular broadcasts to share the sombre news.

The parents of the deceased said in the mourning message on the Facebook page of the Dawood Foundation,

"It is with profound grief that we announce the passing of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood. Our beloved sons were aboard OceanGate’s Titan submersible that perished underwater. Please continue to keep the departed souls and our family in your prayers during this difficult period of mourning.

We are truly grateful to all those involved in the rescue operations. Their untiring efforts were a source of strength for us during this time. We are also indebted to our friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers from all over the world who have stood by us during our hour of need. The immense love and support we receive continues to help us to endure this unimaginable loss.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers on the Titan submersible. At this time, we are unable to receive calls and request that support, condolences, and prayers be messaged instead. Details of their final rites in this world will be announced soon."

In a separate message reported by the BBC, the grieving family said, "Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy, one which has been followed around the world."

As with any tragedy of this magnitude, it brings out the best and worst in people, it stated.

The Dawood family's statement highlighted the contrasting responses to such tragedies, saying that they witnessed both the best and worst aspects of human behaviour during this challenging time.



"Some go out of their way to contribute and support, others use these moments for personal gains. How one behaves in such circumstances reveals more about their own character than anything else," the family said.

They expressed gratitude to those who extended genuine support and contributed selflessly, acknowledging that the actions taken in times of crisis reflect individuals' true character.

"The family remains overwhelmed with the love and support that it has received and is grateful to the those who showcased the best in humanity," it stated.

"With heavy hearts and great sadness, we grieve the loss of our vice-chairman, Shahzada Dawood, and his beloved son, Suleman Dawood," said Engro Corporation in its statement.

