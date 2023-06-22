Shehzad Roy offers ‘full career path’ for female students

Philanthropist Shehzad Roy can be seen sitting with students at Government Elementary College of Education (GECE)in Karachi. — Twitter/@ShehzadRoy

Renowned singer and philanthropist Shehzad Roy has unveiled a “full career path” inviting female intermediate students from Karachi to get a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree from Government Elementary College of Education (GECE) followed by a job which could be converted into a grade-16 government teacher post.



In a video message on Thursday, the renowned singer said the students who graduated from his institution in Karachi will get a government job in government schools adopted by his non-profit organisation (NGO) — Durbeen.

In a Twitter post, Roy said the job offered by his NGO-run government can be converted into government grade-16 government teacher post upon clearing the teacher licensing test.



Moreover, the starting salary of the new graduates would be the same as a banker and lawyer, he added.

He said the students who are appearing or have already passed intermediate exams can apply for admission to his institution by July 8.

Last month, the Sindh government approved the teachers’ licence policy proposed by the School Education & Literacy Department.

Sindh Education Minister for Education Sardar Ali Shah had said that the purpose of the teaching licence policy is to bring professional skills to teachers.

"The countries that have introduced the teaching licence system have advanced in education," the minister said, adding that Pakistan ranks 63 among 64 countries in the international mathematics and science studies trends.

He added that there would be three types of teaching licences which include primary, elementary and secondary. He said that the licence will be given to new teachers after they take the test.

"The licence will be valid for five years and will be renewed. The licence will be for the new 700 vacancies and the teachers will be recruited on grade BS-16," he added.

Experts from Aga Khan Board, the non-profit organisation Durbeen and other institutions will make the policy. As per the policy, a teacher should a license for promotion.