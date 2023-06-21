FIA arrests Parvez Elahi for alleged money laundering

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a court case hearing, at District Court in Lahore on Friday, June 2, 2023. — PPI

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case, a day after he received bail in another case.



The ex-Punjab chief minister was taken into custody by the FIA officials from the Camp Jail, a day after a local court granted him bail in the illegal recruitment case in which he had been arrested this month.

On Tuesday, an anti-corruption court ordered Elahi's release on bail against the surety of Rs1 million while announcing a reserved verdict on his plea. However, a new case relating to money laundering was filed against the PTI leader and his son within hours of securing bail.

As Elahi deliberately avoided submitting the surety bond in hopes of a protective bail in the new case from a high court this morning, he remained at the Camp Jail and was eventually apprehended by the FIA officials from the detention centre.

The authority presented the ex-CM before a judicial magistrate after officially arresting him following a medical examination at the Services General Hospital in Lahore.

The doctors declared Elahi medically fit to be presented in court.

The FIA is likely to seek a 14-day physical remand of the PTI president.

Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi reportedly invested funds worth billions of rupees in five Panama companies, sources had said while sharing details of the money laundering case. They further said that the duo bought Panama companies via “money laundering.”

In order to bring Moonis Elahi back home, the FIA has decided to get issued red warrants against him, the sources added.

Elahi's arrest saga

It may be noted that Elahi was initially arrested on June 1 from outside his residence in a Rs70 million graft case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district.

After a district court in Lahore ordered his release on June 2, the PTI president was arrested again in a corruption case registered against him in Gujranwala by Punjab ACE.

He was then presented before a court in Gujranwala the next day, which later discharged him in the two corruption cases registered in the district's anti-corruption police station for allegedly taking kickbacks in the development funds allocated for the construction of roads in Gujrat.

However, he was re-arrested by anti-corruption personnel minutes later, in a case registered against him for the alleged illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly when he was the speaker.