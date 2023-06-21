Jessica White 'wants to talk' about 'emotionally abusive' relationship with Nick Cannon

Jessica White is dishing out her bitter romance with Nick Cannon.

The model, who was involved in a long-term romance with the TV personality, says she was 'emotionally abused' in her time with Cannon.

Speaking to Page Six, White revealed: “I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it."

“I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it, and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don’t want to be perfect,” she added.

This comes after the model in 2021 revealed she was still dating Cannon when news of him having a child with another woman broke on the internet.

She told Hollywood Unlocked: “I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro,” she said at the time.

“So when I came out, people thought I was this homewrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn’t break up right away, we tried to work things out.”