Race against time as hours of oxygen left in five-person crew missing submarine

Rescue teams are engaged in a race against time to locate a deep-diving tourist submersible that has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean. The submersible, named Titan, was exploring the site of the Titanic wreck when it lost contact with the research ship on Sunday. What makes the situation even more critical is the limited oxygen supply remaining on board.

With an estimated 40 hours of breathable air left, the search operation has been intensified to find the missing submersible and its five-person crew. The US Coast Guard, along with the Canadian Coast Guard, is deploying ships, aircraft, and advanced technology to cover a vast search area in the North Atlantic. However, despite their efforts, no results have been yielded thus far.



Retrieving the submersible poses a significant challenge due to its deep location. The seafloor lies more than two miles below the turbulent ocean surface, making it hazardous for divers to reach such depths. To recover objects from the seafloor, the US Navy employs a remote-operated vehicle capable of reaching depths of 20,000 feet. However, the distance between the Titanic wreck and the nearest ship carrying such a vehicle is approximately 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The missing submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was on a mission to offer tourists an unparalleled experience of exploring the iconic Titanic wreck. The passengers on board include British businessman and explorer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, among others.

The submersible's disappearance has raised questions about its sudden loss of contact with the research vessel and its capability to transmit distress signals. Despite ongoing efforts, details surrounding these aspects remain unclear.

Rescue teams are faced with the daunting task of locating the missing submersible in a remote patch of ocean, where time is running out due to the dwindling oxygen supply. The urgency of the situation has prompted the involvement of multiple coast guard agencies, and additional resources are being mobilised to aid in the search.

The quest to find the missing submersible near the Titanic wreck serves as a stark reminder of the dangers and challenges posed by deep-sea exploration. The outcome of this rescue operation holds immense significance not only for the individuals aboard but also for the broader understanding of underwater expeditions.

As the search continues, hopes remain high for a successful and swift rescue, ensuring the safe return of the crew and shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the submersible's disappearance.