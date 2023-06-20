Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor all set to team up for project: Reports

Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor previously collaborated in 'Good Newwz'

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be reportedly teaming up for director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Sources unveiled that the director is in currently in talks with Kareena and Kiara for a feature film.

“Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has signed on with Excel Entertainment for a feature film. Over the last 2 years, Ashwiny has developed multiple subjects and two of those are already locked to be made with Excel Entertainment and Balaji Entertainment respectively.”

“For the Excel Entertainment Production, Ashwiny has initiated a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Both the actresses have shown interest in the subject”, added close sources.

Both the actress’ have reportedly shown interest and are excited about the film, but they will confirm after hearing the final draft of the script, reports Pinkvilla.

Sources stated: “The two will take a call once they hear the complete script; however, they are excited by the idea of thing collaboration, as the script warrants the presence of the two.”

If the duo agrees to do the feature film, then it will mark the second on-screen collaboration of Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani after Good Newwz. The film also featured Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.