Olivia Wilde regrets getting bangs days after debuting new hair look; see post

Olivia Wilde, the talented director of "Don't Worry Darling," has taken a moment to discuss her latest hairstyle, indicating that she may have some reservations about it.
In a recent post on her Instagram Story, the 39-year-old filmmaker shared her thoughts on having bangs, confessing, "Having bangs is mostly sending pics to friends checking in to see how much you regret getting bangs."
Accompanying the text was a selfie where Wilde, clad in a simple white sweater and a gold chain, posed with a smile, her head slightly turned, and her hair pulled back. The bangs, which were styled to sweep to the side of her face.
Wilde's post comes weeks after she unveiled her fresh bangs through a series of Instagram Stories. Earlier this month, she provided a glimpse into her weekend activities, sharing multiple photos, including one capturing her new haircut.
Jessica Batten joyfully embraces motherhood as she welcomes baby boy, Dax, with husband Benjamin McGrath
Princess Charlotte told Louis to ‘sit up’ while Kate Middleton then leaned forward to straighten his tie
Alabama celebrates Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement with an Instagram post
Prince William was all smiles as he posed with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a new portrait
Squid Game season 2 introduces new cast members and begins production
Jenna Ortega was joined by Emma Myers, Joy Sunday and Hunter Doohan suggesting the plots for their characters