Olivia Wilde regrets getting bangs days after debuting new hair look; see post

Olivia Wilde, the talented director of "Don't Worry Darling," has taken a moment to discuss her latest hairstyle, indicating that she may have some reservations about it.

In a recent post on her Instagram Story, the 39-year-old filmmaker shared her thoughts on having bangs, confessing, "Having bangs is mostly sending pics to friends checking in to see how much you regret getting bangs."

Accompanying the text was a selfie where Wilde, clad in a simple white sweater and a gold chain, posed with a smile, her head slightly turned, and her hair pulled back. The bangs, which were styled to sweep to the side of her face.

Wilde's post comes weeks after she unveiled her fresh bangs through a series of Instagram Stories. Earlier this month, she provided a glimpse into her weekend activities, sharing multiple photos, including one capturing her new haircut.