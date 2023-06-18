Tom Sandoval refuses to apologize for shocking 'VPR' comment

Tom Sandoval is not backing down from his Ariana Madix's t-shirt comment

Tom Sandoval is putting layers of defense on his t-shirt comments regarding ex-boo Ariana Madix on the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

“I’ve never body-shamed Ariana,” the musician told TMZ.

“I don’t know if that was taken out of context. I think people added their own context to it.”

The TomTom owner, however, did slam Leviss alleged lack of intimacy.

“If somebody, like, wanted to have * with me and I, like, unzipped my zipper and said like, ‘Oh, hurry up. I gotta meet somebody for lunch,’” Sandoval added.

“It was more about the unenthusiasm.”

During the explosive season 10 reunion, Sandoval took a dig at her longtime girlfriend Madix by saying it was “really hot” that she remained in her shirt on during intimacy.

The reality star statement was slammed by several stars.

In her Give Them Lala podcast, the 32-year-old suggested the TomTom owner hire “security” before the episode airing.

“There is a comment that Sandoval makes tonight that will show who this person is, and I think he’s going to need security for awhile."

While Andy Cohen said “every woman in America” is going to be “upset” with the rockstar after the reunion episode.

Speaking to his Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo executive said, “There is something Tom Sandoval says tonight on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion that is going to upset every woman in America."