Ferrari's Carlos Sainz punished for Impeding Pierre Gasly at Canadian GP qualifying

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. AFP/File

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been handed a three-place grid penalty at the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix for obstructing Alpine's Pierre Gasly during Saturday's qualifying session.

Sainz, initially qualifying in eighth position, will now start the race in 11th place. Gasly, on the other hand, had to settle for a disappointing 17th place on the grid due to the incident.

The incident occurred during the final moments of the Q1 segment, as Gasly approached the chicane at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Sainz was driving slowly in the racing line, unaware of Gasly's fast-approaching car. Gasly was forced to swerve into a run-off area to avoid a collision, which resulted in him being unable to complete his lap and progress to Q2.

Gasly expressed his frustration, calling Sainz's behaviour "completely unacceptable." He believed that Sainz's lack of awareness not only ruined his own lap but also endangered both drivers. Gasly had high expectations for the qualifying session, confident that his lap time could have secured him a position in the top six.

Race stewards investigated the incident and determined that Sainz was primarily at fault. As a result, Sainz received the three-place grid penalty. This penalty also had a cascading effect, allowing Sainz's teammate, Charles Leclerc, to move up one position to 11th on the grid.

Gasly, who had previously been penalised for impeding Sainz in the previous race, expressed his disappointment and frustration over the incident. He criticised Sainz for not adhering to the racing etiquette and emphasised the dangerous nature of the last chicane. Gasly believed that Sainz's actions were unfair and had a significant impact on his entire day.

The penalty handed to Sainz highlights the consequences of obstructing fellow drivers during qualifying sessions. It serves as a reminder for all drivers to exercise caution and awareness on the racetrack, especially during crucial moments that can significantly affect their and others' performances in the race.

As the Canadian Grand Prix approaches, Sainz will have to regroup and strategise to make up for the disadvantage caused by the penalty, while Gasly aims to make a strong comeback from his compromised starting position.