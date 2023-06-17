Landmark trip: Saudi FM lands in Iran amid warming of ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (Right) welcomes his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Tehran, on June 17, 2023. — AFP

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan landed in Tehran on Saturday on maiden visit since the two countries reestablished diplomatic relations in January this year.



The Saudi foreign minister was received by his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian at the country’s foreign ministry ahead of bilateral talks, Al Jazeera reported.

Saudi FM Prince Faisal he would meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his landmark trip.

During the press conference, the two officials hailed restoration of diplomatic ties.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never equated security with militarism, and considers security to be a comprehensive concept, which includes political, economic, cultural, trade and social dimensions between all the countries of the region,” Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying.

The Iranian foreign minister said he discussed a wide range of issues with his Saudi counterpart, including trade ties.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi FM said mutual respect, non-interference in the two countries’ internal affairs and commitment to the United Nations Charter will be at the centre of bilateral relations going forward, with an eye on securing the interests of both nations.

“I would also like to highlight the two countries’ discussions on cooperation on ensuring maritime security and reducing proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” he said.

Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the northwestern city of Mashhad were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

But the two countries agreed in March to mend ties and reopen their respective embassies, in a Chinese-brokered deal that has shifted regional relations.

Iran's government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi told local media Prince Faisal was expected to "take some measures" towards reopening the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran during the visit.

On June 6, the Islamic republic reopened its embassy and consulates in Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian Sazandegi daily reported on Saturday the Saudi embassy would reopen in a hotel in Tehran before resuming its permanent location in the Iranian capital.

— With additional input from AFP