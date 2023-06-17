Georgina Rodriquez shows off fit figure in crop top while on hike with family

Georgina Rodriquez looked supremely fit while hiking in Madrid, Spain with her children on Friday.

The model, 29, shared snaps from the trip on Instagram and showcased completed her sporty ensemble as she slipped into a black crop top and a matching pair of shorts.

Displaying her toned abs as she posed on a rock, Georgina also sported a teal cap and styled her locks into a ponytail.

The beauty, who is the long-term partner of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, was joined by the couple's children.

The model has been with the Al-Nassr star, 38, since June 2016, and they have two children together, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Georgina is also the mother to his three other children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr, and twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via surrogate.

Alongside the post, the star wrote: Wonderful pre-birthday day with my boys sting included.. Moms are the ones who throw the most.'



