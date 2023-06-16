Cruise's Robotaxi stirs heated debate after reckless viral video

This representational picture shows a passenger getting inside a Cruise robotaxi. — Twitter/@cruise

A Cruise robotaxi appeared in a viral video where it seemed that it prevented emergency vehicles from getting to the scene of a mass shooting. Such chaotic events make people wonder whether technological advancements are a good change in society.

In the video, a first responder can be heard ordering a driverless robotaxi from the tech startup Cruise to move aside because it was blocking emergency vehicles from getting to the scene of a mass shooting. Without any passengers inside, the taxi in the video unquestionably stays put.



However, San Francisco police claim that the video may have been unfairly misinterpreted and unjustly sparked a firestorm of controversy.

According to the witness who captured the 13-second video, the robotaxi was being careless, a claim that local media outlets and politicians ran with as yet another illustration of Big Tech's excesses.

The NBC reports that the incident, according to San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin, added to the city's "grave concerns" about the robotaxis. The Board of Supervisors is the equivalent of a city council.

Meanwhile, candidate for the board Jackie Fielder referred to the video as "Absolutely infuriating!" and demanded that regulators "get these things off the streets NOW."

The San Francisco police and fire departments say that it appears that the initial impression that the video gave rise to may have been incorrect. After the shooting, which left nine people injured, they now claim that the robotaxi did not obstruct emergency personnel or otherwise get in the way of anyone.

"The autonomous vehicle did not delay police, fire, or other emergency personnel with our arrival or departure from this scene. Furthermore, it did not interfere with our investigation into the shooting incident," the police department said in an email.

The fire department confirmed that the vehicle did not delay fire personnel or paramedics, citing another lane, a claim also confirmed by Robotaxi owner Cruise.

Cruise confirmed that based on vehicle data, there was no emergency personnel blockage, despite a brief viral video that did not entirely show what had happened.

The incident brings to light the uncertainty surrounding robotaxis, which has sparked a spirited discussion. With the expansion of Cruise and rivals like Waymo into more cities, the discussion might go national.

Although the incident was related to a mass shooting, Cruise and Waymo have previously interfered with emergency vehicles. Peskin advises businesses to hold off on growing until they make improvements because their products are not yet ready for full implementation in intricate urban environments.

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors candidate, Fielder, believes robotaxis are causing traffic delays and increasing deaths. She believes the problems are frequent enough that robotaxis should be banned or have human drivers at all times.

However, the California Public Utilities Commission is considering an expansion plan for Cruise and Waymo, but city officials oppose the plan. The company's customers and defenders argue that this double standard doesn't apply to human drivers, who also cause traffic delays and deaths.

Cruise launched its late-night taxi service in San Francisco in June 2022, costing about as much as human-driven taxis or ride-hail services. The service operates in selected neighbourhoods from 9 pm to 5:30 am and plans to expand its hours and territory.

While human drivers may be angry with the robotaxis, they are generally slow and law-abiding. However, the tech industry's impact on San Francisco, particularly housing demand, has some residents hesitant to adopt the high-tech idea.

