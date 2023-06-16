Jennifer Garner turns down beau John Miller proposal to move in together: Report

Jennifer Garner has refused John Miller after he asked her to move in with him after dating for almost five years.

According to Radar Online, The Last Thing He Told Me star did not want her kids to try and adjust into another blended family after developing a bond with their dad Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Emme and Max.

Garner knows that it is already tricky for her kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, to divide their time between two houses and incase she moves in with Miller, she would get lesser time to spend with them.

“To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that's just not an option," the source said.

However, the insider noted that it does mean she would never move in with him, adding, "Jennifer loves John and they see each other whenever they can.”

To note, the CaliBurger CEO shares two children, Violet and Quest, with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

Last year, a report published by Us Weekly revealed that Garner’s kids have met Miller’s children after the duo kept their families separate for a long time.