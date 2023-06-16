US nuclear submarine in South Korea amid North's missile power shows

US nuclear submarine USS Michigan berths at the port of Busan in South Korea. — AFP/Fine

A US Navy nuclear-powered submarine arrived in the South Korean port city of Busan Friday to demonstrate Washington's commitment to countering North Korea's growing military threats.

The USS Michigan, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered guided missile submarine, arrived in Busan for the first time in six years.

The submarine's arrival is "intended to substantively implement the Washington Declaration... to enhance the regular visibility of US strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula," according to South Korea's Fleet Commander Kim Myung-soo.

With the submarine port call in Busan, Seoul and Washington plan to "strengthen their special warfare capabilities and interoperability to respond to North Korea's growing threats through joint special warfare drills," the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has declared his nation an "irreversible" nuclear state and called for increased weapons development, including tactical nukes.

In response, Seoul and Washington vowed that Pyongyang would face a nuclear response and the "end" of the current government in North Korea, were it to ever use its own nukes against the allies.

North Korea has conducted multiple sanctions-busting launches this year, including test-firing of missiles with the potential to reach the US mainland.

The submarine is around 170 meters long and can be equipped with 150 Tomahawk missiles with a range of 2,500 kilometres.

