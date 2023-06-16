'Billions' journey will end with season 7 at Showtime

'Billions' was debuted in 2016

Showtime's signature show Billions is set to end with its seven season after debuted in 2016.

“Billions has deftly explored power, money, and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” said Showtime & Paramount boss Chris McCarthy.



“This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

The show's cast boasts stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn, Dola Rashad, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins.

Earlier, the series lead Damian Lewis after leaving the show in 2021, announced his return.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Lewis revealed, "Bobby's back. Axe is back, and it's exciting. He's not been around for a couple of seasons."

Season seven of the show will land on Showtime and Paramount+ on Friday, August 11.