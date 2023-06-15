Shawn Mendes on a road to healing after breaking up with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is on the path to recovery after he and Camila Cabello seemingly split once again after speculations of their reconciliation.



A source spilled to PEOPLE, “Shawn is still growing and discovering himself. He needs time to himself to do what makes him happy.”

“He has a lot more living and learning in his future,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet the timing was “wrong” for Shawn and Camila.

For the unversed, Shawn and Camila parted ways in November 2021 after two years of dating.

However, in April, they both were spotted together at Coachella event.

According to the source, Shawn and Camila “always seemed to have a special connection and had been friendly for months”.

Later, the rumoured pair were seen out and about in New York City and Los Angeles, sharing PDA. But in early June, the reports surfaced that both had “broken up” once again.

Meanwhile, Shawn released a new song, What the Hell Are We Dying For? which had lyrics that fans hinted at a split.