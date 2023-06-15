Who will host 'Wheel of Fortune'? Here are top 3 picks

Several people have emerged as potential successors for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune, including Ryan Seacrest

In a stunning revelation, Pat Sajak, the renowned host of the popular show Wheel of Fortune, has announced that the forthcoming season will mark his final stint as host.

Although he had been playfully hinting at retirement for quite some time, the announcement took numerous devoted fans by surprise. At present, the show has yet to disclose its strategy for finding a suitable replacement; however, several promising individuals have already emerged as potential successors



Vanna White, who has been the show's letter-turner since its syndicated debut in 1983, is one of the top candidates. Over the years, the 66-year-old has assisted contestants in revealing the correct phrases and engaged in conversations with Sajak at the beginning and end of countless episodes.

White has even taken on hosting duties on several occasions. In December 2019 and January 2020, she filled in for Sajak while he recovered from emergency surgery, but resumed her regular role when he returned. White and Sajak have formed a strong partnership throughout their time on the show.

Responding to Sajak's announcement, White expressed her heartfelt sentiments on social media, saying, "When we started @WheelofFortune, who could have imagined we'd still be at it for 41 seasons? I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you all these years, with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

Ryan Seacrest, a well-known television host with a diverse portfolio of shows including American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, is also being considered as a potential replacement for Sajak.

Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg was the first to report that Seacrest is in discussions with the producers of Wheel of Fortune.

While some sources suggest that he is the frontrunner, others indicate that he is one of many interested parties. Seacrest recently left his morning show with Kelly Ripa in April but continues to maintain numerous other roles in the entertainment industry, such as radio hosting and TV production, as well as his longstanding involvement with American Idol.

Another potential candidate for the host position is Maggie Sajak, Pat Sajak's daughter. Joining the show in 2021 as a social correspondent, Maggie has been responsible for providing behind-the-scenes digital content.

Despite her father's departure, she remains enthusiastic about Wheel of Fortune and expressed her excitement for the upcoming Season 41. Maggie has also filled in for White as the letter-turner in May when White participated as a contestant on a celebrity version of the game.